The Jonas Brothers will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 25 as part of a 35-date stadium and arena tour.
Jonas Brothers’ new single “Waffle House,” released in April, launched a new era for the band’s latest full-length record "The Album," which came out last week.
“Sucker,” the band's five-time platinum single, debuted in the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2019, becoming the first chart topper for the band and the first chart topper from a group this century. The band, comprised of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, went on to release "Chasing Happiness," an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers’ rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third chart topping album with "Happiness Begins."
The band has received a number of accolades, including Billboard Music, MTV and iHeart Music awards, and has been nominated for a Grammy and American Music Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.