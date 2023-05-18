Jonas Brothers Perform on NBC's Today Show

Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 12, 2023, in New York.

The Jonas Brothers will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 25 as part of a 35-date stadium and arena tour.

Jonas Brothers’ new single “Waffle House,” released in April, launched a new era for the band’s latest full-length record "The Album," which came out last week. 

