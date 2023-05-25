The Jacobs Creek Watershed Association is holding its first ever overnight Young Naturalist Camp this summer from Sunday, June 11 to Tuesday, June 13.
The successor to the association's Tot-Time and Nature Explorer day camps, the Young Naturalist Camp provides an immersive overnight educational experience for children ages 11 to 13. The woods and waters of Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, provide nature's classroom to teach children about Pennsylvania wildlife and ecosystems in an impactful and meaningful way.
