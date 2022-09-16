The sixth annual Washington Italian Heritage Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, noon to 8 p.m. at the Community Pavilion on 139 South Main Street in downtown Washington.

A kick-off event will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Community Pavilion. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Shades of Time will perform a free concert. Beer and wine will be sold. On Saturday, the festival will feature activities for all ages, including face-painting, meet and greet with Pinocchio and Gepetto by Fairytale Princess Visits, balloon art by Jessica Garda of The Cheerful Balloon Co., storytelling by Alan Irvine, and more.

