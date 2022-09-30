Cahill

Irish singer Emmit Cahill will perform in Greensburg on Monday, Oct. 3.

Emmet Cahill will return to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Greensburg for a concert of Irish music, traditional and classical songs and Broadway musical favorites.

Cahill was born on a sheep farm near Mullingar, Ireland, and was taught piano at the age of 5 by his father, followed by voice lessons at age 7. As a teenager, he won a five-year Scholar Cantorum scholarship to his high school and then studied musical performance at The Royal Academy of Music.

