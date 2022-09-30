Emmet Cahill will return to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Greensburg for a concert of Irish music, traditional and classical songs and Broadway musical favorites.
Cahill was born on a sheep farm near Mullingar, Ireland, and was taught piano at the age of 5 by his father, followed by voice lessons at age 7. As a teenager, he won a five-year Scholar Cantorum scholarship to his high school and then studied musical performance at The Royal Academy of Music.
He received the John MacCormack Bursary award in 2010 for the most promising young singer in Ireland, and in 2011, he became a member of Celtic Thunder singing group. He received Tenor of the Year from the Irish Music Association in the U.S. in 2013.
Cahill’s first Irish CD was #1 on the world billboard charts, and he has performed for crowds of the thousands all over Ireland, the U.S., Canada and Australia.
The Monday, Oct. 3 concert is being sponsored by Ancient Order of Hibernians of Our Lady of Grace church in Greensburg and St. Bernard’s of Indiana. Tickets may be ordered online at EmmetCahill.com or EmmetCahilltours.ticketleap.com or purchased the door.
A meet and greet will take place at 6:15 p.m. prior to the concert at 7:30 p.m. Cost for both meet and greet and concert is $50; cost for only the concert is $35.
