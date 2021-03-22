The Senator John Heinz History Center’s seventh annual Irish genealogy workshop will be presented virtually via Zoom on March 30 at 9 a.m.
Benefiting beginners and seasoned genealogists alike, the workshop will feature Irish genealogy experts Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt of the Ulster Historical Foundation. They will be appearing live from Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Presentations will look at the best websites for getting started with family research, sources for finding 17th century families in Ireland and census substitutes for the 18th century and early 19th century.
Attendees will also be invited to a second live Q&A session with Mullan and Hunt on April 13 via Zoom.
This virtual workshop is offered in partnership with the Westmoreland Historical Society, which preserves and interprets the history of Westmoreland County.
Individuals interested in participating must register in advance at www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events.