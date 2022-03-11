The Emerald Isle has come to the Steel City with the documentary “Ireland.” It’s at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through July.
It’s being shown in 3D and 2D and offers an immersive experience of Ireland. Narrated by Liam Neeson, the documentary explores the cultural heritage of the country, from Trinity College Library and the Book of Kells to views of the Cliffs of Mohr and the Giant’s Causeway. Led by writer and podcaster Manchan Magan, viewers will also follow four teens as they were explore their country and cultural origins.
For information go online to carnegiesciencecenter.org or call 412-237-3400.