Carnegie Museum of Art is holding its summertime series "Inside Out" beginning Thursday, June 15.
Each Thursday and Saturday from then through Aug. 19, the museum's Sculpture Court will host free events celebrating Pittsburgh's cultural landscape, including performances, workshops, DJs, art activities, food trucks and local drinks.
Thursday evenings, which run from 5 to 9 p.m., will celebrate Pittsburgh’s nightlife scene, providing an after-work destination for friends to connect during the week. On Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m., visitors can enjoy special site-specific performances and art-making activities. Local food trucks will be on-site for visitors to grab a bite to eat.
Those who come on the series' opening day will receive free museum admission from 5 to 8 p.m. On Thursday, July 20, visitors will receive free museum admission from 5 to 8 p.m. during the Summer Exhibitions Celebration, a party inside and outside the museum honoring the season's exhibition-featured artists and artwork with music and performance, community, and conversation.
The season closes on Saturday, Aug. 19 with Inside Out Night, a 21-and-over party under the stars that will turn Sculpture Court into a dubstep discotheque
The museum is located at 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh. A full line-up of events is available at carnegieart.org.
