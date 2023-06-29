Pittsburgh’s own local talent will perform in an ongoing concert series at the Pittsburgh Playhouse through mid-July.
The Inside/Outside Summer Concert Series at the playhouse's Highmark Theatre in Pittsburgh runs every Thursday and Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. through July 14. Tickets are $25, and include one drink.
Upcoming performances include:
June 29, Jeff Kashiwa: Kashiwa became known as one of the most compelling young saxophonists in contemporary jazz during his first year with The Rippingtons back in 1989. He's performed hundreds of shows all over the world and appeared on many of the band’s classic recordings. After his decade long tenure with The Rippingtons, Kashiwa embarked on a solo career. He will perform with MCG Jazz.
June 30, Dixie Surewood’s "Broadway or Bust": The show includes Surewood's own showtunes singalong, and special co-host and fellow Drag Queen Broadway enthusiast Chi Chi DeVivre. Surewood will lip sync to the standards, sing live, and tap dance.
July 6, Grace Kelly: Kelly is a musical prodigy, singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer and band leader who's led sold-out concerts, released 14 albums and performed at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
July 7, Mani Bahia & the Mob, with special guest Jasiri X: Bahia is an American musician, writer, lyricist, singer-songwriter, and performer from Pittsburgh. Her first project, "Solstice," featured a collection of original acoustic tracks recorded in nature.
July 13, Badi Assad Trio: Based in São Paulo, Brazil, guitar player, singer, vocal juggler and songwriter Badi Assad has released more than a dozen albums worldwide and visited more than 40 countries. Her 2006 CD "Wonderland" was selected among the 100 Best from the BBC London and was also included among the 30 Best on Amazon.com. Assad will perform with MCG Jazz.
July 14, Chatham Baroque’s "The Grand Tour": Chatham Baroque will take listeners on an aural Grand Tour of Baroque Europe, showcasing the 17th and 18th century musical styles of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain.
