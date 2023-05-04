The Pittsburgh Silent Film Society recently announced it will host the first Pittsburgh Silent Film Festival this fall.
From Sept. 24 through Oct. 1, nine films will screen at eight venues around the Pittsburgh area, with musicians providing live accompaniment.
The festival coincides with the third annual Silent Movie Day, a world-wide celebration of silent film occurring each year on Sept. 29 - a project which was co-founded in 2021 by Pittsburgh Silent Film Festival director Chad Hunter.
Among the films set to show are 100th anniversary screenings of "Our Hospitality," "Safety Last" and "A Woman of Paris."
