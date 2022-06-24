The Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland will bring together musical headliners and culinary heavyweights for its inaugural three-day festival.
Slated for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, at Ocean City Inlet Beach, the festival includes three stages and performances from over 30 artists, including Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant and Cyndi Lauper.
Oceans Calling will also bring a culinary experience hosted by world-renowned chefs Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag with a stage dedicated to cooking demos that celebrate the eastern shore. In addition, The Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located inside the festival grounds, will be fully operational during the festival.
For the lineup of bands, or to purchase one-day or three-day tickets visit www.oceanscallingfestival.com.