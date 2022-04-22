Internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning illusionist Rick Thomas will make a stop at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.
Thomas performed for 15 years in different theaters on the Las Vegas Strip, has headlined the Sydney Opera House in Australia and has performed on Broadway. He’s also been named “Magician of the Year” by the Academy of Magical Arts, achieved magic’s highest recognition, “Illusionist of the World,” given by the World Magic Awards, and appeared on a number of television shows.
He will perform the show “Mansion of Dreams” at the theatre, located at 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. A VIP meet-and-greet package is available for $75. Tickets for the show start at $24.
For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org or call the box office at 724–836–8000.