The 2022 Hops on the Mon Craft Beer & Food Festival is coming to downtown Morgantown, W.Va., on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The festival features local, American and European craft beers competing for top brewery and the 2022 Hops Cup. Food, music and more are also on tap. A “Bangers & Mash Bash” will feature local restaurants. A number of musicians will perform, including The Greens with Haley & The Hard Way, and vendors will be set up throughout the two-block festival.
