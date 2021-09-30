The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has announced the contract of Music Director Manfred Honeck has been extended through the 2027-28 season.
Honeck has been the PSO’s music director since 2008. Under the extended contract, Honeck will continue to lead the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in 10 weeks of programs at Heinz Hall, special projects, recordings and tours. As a guest conductor, Honeck has conducted the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra and many others.
Next spring, for the first time in the city’s history, the PSO will present all nine Beethoven symphonies in one week.
The festival will culminate with an April 30 performance of Beethoven Symphony No. 9, with the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, at Heinz Hall.