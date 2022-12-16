Historic Hanna’s Town will host a Holiday Family Day on Thursday, Dec. 29 to celebrate winter and the holiday season.
Activities include winter crafts, decorating holiday cookies, history-themed story time, viewing Christmas decorations, warming up by the fire, learning how people celebrated the holidays in the late 18th century, self-guided walking tours and exploring historical vignettes – including the history of Christmas trees, Santa Claus, cards and caroling.
The Westmoreland History Shop will feature seasonal decor, handmade ceramics, books for adults and children, vintage toys and games and many other special gifts and keepsakes.
The Holiday Family Day runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg.
All of the activities are included with the regular admission price to Historic Hanna’s Town, which is free for Westmoreland Historical Society members and children 5 and under, $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and students through grade 12.
