The Senator John Heinz History Center’s Hometown-Homegrown food festival will return on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It is being presented in partnership with GoodTaste Pittsburgh.
Visitors will be able to sample an assortment of foods from more than 40 local vendors, including longtime Pittsburgh staples like Isaly’s, Wholey’s Market, and 5 Generation Bakers to such emerging local businesses as Pittsburgh Pickle and All Things Empanada.
Cooking demonstrations and artisan talks will also be part of the event.
All Hometown-Homegrown activities, food samples, and History Center exhibits are included in regular admission and free for History Center members. All children aged 17 and under receive free admission.
Additional information and advance tickets are available at heinzhistorycenter.org/events.
