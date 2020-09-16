The Senator John Heinz History Center will examine a sweeter side of portraiture as part of a virtual program, “Portraits in Icing: The Intersection of Representation, Race and Cookies,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
Jasmine Cho is a Pittsburgh-based artist, author and cookie activist most known for using portrait cookies to elevate representation for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. She is also the founder of the online bakery Yummyholic and is a Food Network champion.
During the virtual program, Cho will share a cookie portrait demonstration and a conversation about her unique combination of cookie art and social justice.
Virtual attendees will learn how Cho uses cookies to initiate conversations on race by creating intricate portraits of important Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and giving representation to a historically underrepresented community.
Registration is $5 for general admission and free for History Center members. The virtual program is being held in conjunction with the History Center’s exhibit, “Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh: Works From the National Portrait Gallery,” which features paintings, sketches, prints, and photographs that showcase more than 100 Americans with Western Pennsylvania connections.
For more information, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org.