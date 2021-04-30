To mark Teacher Appreciation Week, which starts Monday, the Senator John Heinz History Center and its family of museums will offer free admission for teachers and educators during the month of May.
All educators, including grades K-12 and college, with a valid teacher ID are eligible to receive free admission to the Heinz History Center, Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, Fort Pitt Museum, and Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village.
Free admission includes access to the History Center exhibit, “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith,” developed in partnership with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
For information or tickets, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org/tickets.