The Senator John Heinz History Center will host a virtual conversation with Pittsburgh pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht at 7 p.m. March 18 on Zoom.
Wecht has co-authored the newly-published book, “The Life and Deaths of Cyril Wecht: Memoirs of America’s Most Controversial Forensic Pathologist.” The program will be moderated by KDKA-AM radio host Larry Richert and include Jeff Sewald, the book’s co-author. It will delve into Wecht’s experiences with high-profile cases, such as the deaths of John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, JonBenet Ramsey, and more.
Wecht will also discuss his life in the public eye and his legal battles. The program will include an audience Q&A session.
The cost of attending the virtual program is $10 per household for non-members, and free for History Center members.
To register, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events.