The Senator John Heinz History Center will trace the roots of advocacy, innovation and change that led to accessible transportation in Western Pennsylvania as part of a virtual program, “Exclusion to Autonomy: The History and Future of Accessible Transportation” at 6 p.m. Oct. 8.
Presented as part of an ongoing partnership with the Western Pennsylvania Disability and Action Consortium, the program will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act, which was signed into law July 26, 1990, and prohibits discrimination based on disability.
Panelists representing multiple eras of transit advocacy will reflect on the unique innovations in accessible transportation that were forged in Pittsburgh. Nationally recognized researchers and scholars will also discuss current and future challenges and opportunities accessible, self-driving car development and the larger quest for autonomy in transportation.
The program will also include the premiere of the consortium’s short film about Paul Dick, the late Western Pennsylvania transportation advocate. The film highlights the transportation limitations Dick faced after he was diagnosed with polio in the 1950s and his role in shaping Allegheny County’s ACCESS Transportation Systems.
The program is free, and advance registration is required. For information, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org.