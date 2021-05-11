The Senator John Heinz History Center will host two virtual genealogy workshops in May for both beginners and seasoned family researchers.
On Saturday, an African American genealogy workshop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon. The workshop will include analysis of the massacre that happened in Tulsa, Okla., on May 31, 1921, which resulted in the deaths of scores of Black residents and the destruction of the “Black Wall Street” business district. John W. Franklin and Karen Roberts Franklin of Franklin Global LLC and descendants of a Tulsa massacre survivor, will discuss the historical records that remain following the tragedy and will provide insight into their family’s history in Tulsa and Westmoreland County.
Opening remarks will be given by Carolyn Johnson, a Pittsburgh resident, member of the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society and a descendant of a family massacred in Tulsa.
Then, on May 23 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the History Center will have its first-ever Eastern European genealogy workshop. The workshop is being offered in partnership with the Jewish Genealogy Society of Pittsburgh, the Western Pennsylvania Genealogical Society and the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.
