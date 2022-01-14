The Detre Library and Archives at the Senator John Heinz History Center will host its annual event “Treasures in the Archives” Thursday starting at 7 p.m.

A virtual look at highlights from one of the largest collections of historic materials in the region, it will delve into the lives of Western Pennsylvanians through one-of-a-kind photographs and documents.

“Treasures in the Archives” will explore:

n T he voluminous records of forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht.

n The history of Shadyside Hospital, including its response to World War I and the 1918 flu pandemic.

n The life of Gus Miller, a well-known figure in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood who ran a beloved newsstand and served as a chief usher at Forbes Field.

n The life of artist Aaronel deRoy Gruber, who became internationally recognized, with a career that spanned six decades.

Collections featured in the past have included building movers, boxers, butchers, old saloons, famous families, overlooked community stories, and the lost history of a notorious home for ex-offenders.

Admission to the virtual program is free and pre-registration is required. To register, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events/treasures-in-the-archives-2022.

