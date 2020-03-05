On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, the Detre Library and Archives at the Senator John Heinz History Center will host its sixth annual Irish Genealogy Workshop from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
During the daylong workshop, Irish genealogy experts Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt from the Ulster Historical Foundation in Belfast, Northern Ireland, will present an in-depth look at the rich genealogical sources found in Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Topics of focus this year include the best websites for starting family research, census substitutes for the 18th and 19th centuries, early 19th-century land records, and more.
Along with experts from the Ulster Historical Foundation, representatives, from the Detre Library and Archives, the Westmoreland Historical Society, and other local genealogical societies will share techniques and local resources that can be used for family research.
Pre-registration is required. For registration or additional information, go to heinzhistorycenter.org/events.