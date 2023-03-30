The Senator John Heinz History Center will host its ninth annual Vintage Pittsburgh retro fair in partnership with the Neighborhood Flea on Saturday, April 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than 45 local vendors will be at the museum to sell one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories, home decor, vinyl records and more. There will also be a family-friendly activity stations along with food and beverage vendors.
