The Senator John Heinz History Center will host the inaugural Martin Robison Delany Symposium on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27.

The two-day academic conference, presented by the History Center’s African American Program, will feature panel discussions with scholars from across the nation who have studied Delany, including keynote speakers Tunde Adeleke, director of African American Studies at Iowa State University, and Richard J. Blackett, professor of history at Vanderbilt University.

