On Friday, the Senator John Heinz History Center will host a book talk, “History’s Mysteries: The Allegheny Arsenal Explosion,” with History Center president and CEO and authors Tom Powers and James Pudarczyk of the Lawrenceville Historical Society.
The event will commemorate the 160th anniversary of the mysterious explosion that claimed 78 civilian lives. Located in Lawrenceville, the Arsenal employed more than 1,100 workers who helped manufacture harnesses, assemble small weapons, and fill musket cartridges for the Union Army. But something went wrong as workers carried out their daily routine on Sept. 17, 1862 – a series of massive explosions erupted near the Arsenal’s primary laboratory, destroying the building and surrounding structures and killing 78 civilians instantly, mostly young women and girls. To this day, the cause of the Allegheny Arsenal explosion remains undetermined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.