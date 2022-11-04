The Senator John Heinz History Center will host a panel discussion, “Folk and Self-Taught Artists: Redefining American Art,” Thursday, Nov. 10 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Moderated by Jason T. Busch, director and CEO of the American Folk Art Museum, the panel will explore the evolution of folk and self-taught artists and how their lived experience affects their creative expression. The discussion coincides with the History Center’s exhibit, “Pittsburgh’s John Kane: The Life and Art of an American Workman,” which features 37 original works by John Kane. The panel will discuss the barriers and challenges artists like Kane faced during the past 100 years and how these artists reflect American social, cultural and political life in their work.
Panelists include: Christine Bethea, a multimedia artist, arts administrator and educator; Emelie Gevalt, curatorial chair for collections and curator of folk art at the American Folk Art Museum in New York; Louise Lippincott, art historian and guest curator for “Pittsburgh’s John Kane”; and Valerie Rousseau, curatorial chair for exhibitions and senior curator at the American Folk Art Museum in New York.
Registration and information is available at heinzhistorycenter.org.
