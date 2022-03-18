The Detre Library & Archives at the Senator John Heinz History Center will host its annual Irish genealogy workshop featuring experts from the Ulster Historical Foundation in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
During this day-long workshop, which will be offered both in-person and virtually, experts Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt will present an in-depth look at the rich genealogical sources found in Ireland and Northern Ireland. Mullan will be at the History Center, while Hunt will participate remotely from Belfast. The workshop will feature live Q&A sessions and interactive networking opportunities.
Live presentations will include:
--Introduction to Irish and Scots-Irish family history research.
--Using printed sources for Irish family history, such as newspapers, street directories, and more.
--Early 19th century land records, such as tithe defaulters, freeholders’ registers, and more.
--Irish education and school records.
Participants can also hear from experts with the History Center’s Detre Library & Archives, the Westmoreland Historical Society and other local genealogical societies.
The in-person program is sold out, but slots remain for online participants. Registration or information is available at heinzhistorycenter.org.