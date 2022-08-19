The Senator John Heinz History Center will host its 11th Annual Bocce Tournament and Festival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at a new location – Acrisure Stadium’s South Endzone Gate A.
In a double-elimination tournament, 36 four-person bocce teams will compete for first place. Admission is free for spectators and includes performances by the Jaggerz, the New Pure Gold and the Aces with special guest Shari Richards. Food will be available to purchase from Common Plea Catering.
Chaired by Michael Mascaro of Mascaro Construction Company, proceeds benefit the History Center’s Italian American Program, which is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Italian Americans in Western Pennsylvania. Founded in 1990, the Italian American Program’s collection is one of the largest in the country and home to artifacts, archival materials, and oral histories that document the pivotal role Italian Americans play in shaping this region.
A bowling sport of precision and accuracy, bocce was popularized in Pittsburgh by Italian American immigrants who settled in the region at the turn of the 20th century. By providing a venue for socialization, bocce helped immigrants preserve the language and customs of the Old World and provided an important link for young Italian Americans to learn more about their past.
