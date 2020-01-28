In recognition of Black History Month, the Sen. John Heinz History Center will present several special events in February:
The museum is partnering with the Smithsonian Channel for a preview screening of the documentary, “Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier” on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. This documentary charts the United States’ efforts to send the first African American astronaut into space. The event is free and registration will open to the public in late January at heinzhistorycenter.org/events
Commemorating the 100th anniversary of Negro League Baseball, the Heinz History Center is partnering with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Josh Gibson Foundation and Carnegie Museum of Art for a panel discussion Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. Participants will include Al Oliver, a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 1971 team; Sean Gibson, executive director of the Josh Gibson Foundation; Rob Ruck, professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh; Samuel W. Black, director of the African American program at the History Center; and Charlene Foggie-Barnett, Teenie Harris archive specialist at the Carnegie Museum of Art. Admission is free, but registration is required by Feb. 7 at heinzhistorycenter.org/events
- The annual Black History Month lecture will be given by Sowande Mustakeem on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. She will present the lecture, “Freedom’s Blood Memories: Slavery, Terror and the Evolution of Black History.” Mustakeem is an associate professor of history and African American Studies at Washington University in St. Louis. Registration is required.
- The documentary, “What Does Trouble Mean? Nate Smith’s Revolution,” will be screened Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. It follows the journey of black laborer Nate Smith, who led an effort to integrate Pittsburgh’s construction trade unions in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Admission is free, and registration is not required.
For additional information go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org or call 412-454-6000.