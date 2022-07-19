The Senator John Heinz History Center will launch the first installment of a new public program series with “The Story of Our Lives: Why Tell Family Stories?” on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“The Story of Our Lives” seeks to reveal new ways of thinking about who we are, why our families matter and how the work of family storytelling is essential. The first of the series, “Why Tell Family Stories,” will have Dr. Robyn Fivish and Njaimeh Njie discussing how telling family stories can positively impact people and society. Fivush is a renowned scientist and Njie is a Pittsburgh multimedia artist.
“The Story of Our Lives” is a hybrid program. Attendees can participate either online or in person at the Heinz History Center. Registration is available at heinzhistorycenter.salsalabs.org.