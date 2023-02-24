The Senator John Heinz History Center is hosting its 25th annual “History Uncorked” gathering for young professionals on Friday, March 3, starting at 7:30 p.m.
“History Uncorked: A Beautiful Night in the Neighborhood” will feature block party-inspired activities and entertainment on every floor. There will be a dance party hosted by DJ Bamboo and Arie Cole, live music with DJ Cake, Pittsburgh trivia with Trivia Jockeys, tarot card readings, a silent auction and more.
