The Senator John Heinz History Center will celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Women’s Press Club of Pittsburgh with a special virtual program, “Trailblazing Women in Journalism: The Legacy of Nellie Bly,” on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Bly, raised in Apollo, wrote stories for the Pittsburgh Dispatch as a teenager and later rose to fame as a reporter for the New York World, where she went undercover as a patient at the Blackwell’s Island Insane Asylum and pioneered a new era of investigative journalism.
The program will examine Bly’s legacy and also include a discussion about the impact of the Women’s Press Club of Pittsburgh with Dr. Candi Carter Olson, associate professor of media and society at Utah State University, who wrote her dissertation on the club while earning her Ph.D at the University of Pittsburgh.
Admission to the virtual program is free, but advance registration is required.
The program is part of the History Center’s Women Forging the Way initiative, which focuses on elevating women’s history and sharing stories of history-making women through public programs, exhibits, digital storytelling and more.
Go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org for additional information.