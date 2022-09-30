The Senator John Heinz History Center will offer free admission for all children aged 17 and under this October throughout the History Center’s family of museums.
Through Oct. 31, kids will receive free admission at the Heinz History Center, Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum (located in the History Center), Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park and the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.