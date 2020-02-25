Throughout 2020, the nation will commemorate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the U.S. The 19th Amendment, ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, prohibits states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens on the basis of sex.
To mark the centennial of this watershed moment in American history, the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh is launching “Women Forging the Way,” an initiative focused on highlighting women’s history in 2020 and beyond.
Many history-making women came from the Pittsburgh region. Journalist Nellie Bly traveled the world in a record-breaking 72 days. Musician Mary Lou Williams introduced new audiences to the world of jazz. Filmmaker Lois Weber became America’s first female film director. Abolitionist Jane Grey Swisshelm fought against slavery and advocated for women’s rights.
The Heinz History Center will honor these women and many more through public programs, museum displays, digital storytelling, and more throughout the year. The initiative begins in March in conjunction with Women’s History Month.
A Full Slate of Public Programs Planned for Women’s History Month and Beyond:
- To kick off Women’s History Month, the Rauh Jewish History Program and Archives will celebrate Dr. Barbara S. Burstin’s recently released biography on Sophie Masloff, Pittsburgh’s onetime mayor, on March 5. The evening will feature selections from the book and rarely seen materials from Masloff’s archive.
- On March 8, “Trailblazers of the Suffrage Movement – Celebrating 100 Years,” a new documentary honoring the 100th anniversary of the suffragist movement, will premiere.
- The changing role of women in the workforce and the power of video storytelling will be revealed through excerpts from “Women of Steel,” a locally-produced 1985 documentary, on March 19. Local filmmakers, historians, and women in skilled trades will discuss memories of largely male-dominated industries and how things compare 35 years later.
- Marking the centenary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, the May 7 program “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” will explore the history and complexity of the national suffrage movement with Dr. Lisa Tetrault, associate professor of history at Carnegie Mellon University, and Dr. Allison Lange, assistant professor of history at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
- On June 20, The History Center will welcome Ashley Rose Young, food historian at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, for an exploration of female entrepreneurship through the lens of family food heritage.
More “Women Forging the Way” programs will be added to the schedule throughout the year. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit heinzhistorycenter.org/events.
Also, beginning in late March, a collection of textiles belonging to women in Western Pennsylvania history will be on view within the museum’s fourth-floor Special Collections Gallery.
From a habit worn by a Sister of Mercy to perform nursing duties, to an Olympic jersey worn by basketball icon Swin Cash, the articles of clothing will all be white – the color many suffragists chose to wear as they fought for the right to vote in the early 1900s.
The History Center is also actively looking for objects, photographs, and archival material documenting women’s history in the region to add to the museum’s collection.
To learn more about donating an object, contact curator Emily Ruby at 412-454-6350 or elruby@heinzhistorycenter.org. To learn more about donating photographs or archival material, contact archivist Carly Lough at 412-454-6367 or ctlough@heinzhistorycenter.org.
For more information on the History Center’s “Women Forging the Way” initiative, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/ForgingTheWay.