The Senator John Heinz History Center is hosting two online programs in December in conjunction with the exhibit “Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh: Works From the National Portrait Gallery.”
The History Center will host “Caricature as Portraiture: A Conversation With Tim Menees” at 7 p.m. tonight. One of Pittsburgh’s most renowned cartoonists, Menees will share the stories behind his cartoons that have satirized Pittsburgh and its people for decades. A parking chair with Menees’ caricature of onetime Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy is on display in “Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh.”
During the program, participants will also get a glimpse into Menees’ vast collection of original sketches and cartoons, which he donated to the History Center in 2017.
Then, at 7 p.m. Dec. 10, the History Center will partner with the Frick Pittsburgh and the National Portrait Gallery for a virtual program, “Power, Legacy-Building and the Future of Portraiture.” A panel of experts will discuss the history, politics and future of portraiture, as well as its place in the world, using portraits found in “Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh” and in the Frick’s collection.
“Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh” will be at the History Center through Jan. 3. It showcases original paintings, sketches, prints and photographs of more than 100 Americans with Western Pennsylvania connections.
For information or registration for the virtual programs, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org.