Following a temporary closure to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Senator John Heinz History Center, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum and the Fort Pitt Museum will reopen this Saturday. Masks are required to be worn at all times inside each museum and social distancing is strongly encouraged. In addition, visitor capacity has been capped below 50%.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase timed tickets in advance. Tickets will also be available at the door.
For information, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org.