By The Observer-Reporter
The Senator John Heinz History Center has completed a substantial update and expansion of its flagship exhibit, “Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation,” which shares the stories of how Western Pennsylvania innovators and their groundbreaking achievements have impacted our society.
Exhibit highlights include:
--A vial of Dr. Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine, signed by Salk.
--A special section on the Freedom House Ambulance Service, a trailblazing agency that trained Black men and women as paramedics to deliver desperately needed emergency medical care to the Hill District.
--Objects and images that document the groundbreaking discoveries of two of the seven known viruses that cause cancer by Dr. Yuan Chang and Dr. Patrick S. Moore at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
For additional information, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org.