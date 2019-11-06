The Detre Library & Archives at the Senator John Heinz History Center will present the sixth annual “Treasures in the Archives” program Nov. 17 starting at 2 p.m.
Founded in 1879, the Thomas & Katherine Detre Library & Archives is home to one of the largest collections of historic materials about Western Pennsylvania.
During the Detre Library & Archives’ signature event, archivists will share the rarely heard stories behind the one-of-a-kind collections under their care.
This year, archivists will explore such areas as the history center’s Kennywood collection, tracing archival records’ journey from creation to digitization, and the role a community archive plays in the aftermath of a tragedy.
Admission to “Treasures in the Archives” is free. Registration is encouraged at heinzhistorycenter.org/events.