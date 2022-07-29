The Senator John Heinz History Center recently added a collection of artifacts, photos, documents, and other archival information to its Rauh Jewish History Program & Archives that explores the life of Pittsburgh astronaut Jerome “Jay” Apt.

The collection became available for public viewing last week, around the time of the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Apt witnessed the launch of the Apollo 11 mission on July 16, 1969, at Cape Canaveral, photographing the monumental event for Modern Rocketry magazine, a publication he helped found at Harvard University. Apt’s press pass and photos of the Apollo 11 launch are included in the collection.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In