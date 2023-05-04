Take a trip back in time when Historic Hanna's Town in Greensburg opens for the season on Saturday, May 6. 

Visitors can check out the Revolutionary War-era historic site, which features several reconstructed and renovated log buildings, as well as a walking path from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff and volunteers offer interpretation of Hanna’s Tavern, Stockade, the textile exhibit inside the Murry Beacom House, and the Conestoga Wagon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In