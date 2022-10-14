Fall-themed events at Historic Hanna’s Town in Greensburg include a family day and candlelit tours.
Evening Jack-o’-Lantern Tours will be offered on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, with departures at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Guests will be taken on a candlelit tour, and learn about the superstitions of Westmoreland County’s Scots-Irish settlers regarding the Celtic New Year, Samhain, or Hallowe’en. Samhain meant “summer’s end” and was a time of reflection and preparation for the long, hard winter. The New Year was celebrated from sundown on Oct. 31 through Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.