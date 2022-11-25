“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is returning to the Benedum Center Wednesday, Nov. 30.
It’s a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s music. The production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.
Just like the original, in “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffman’s beloved story from the traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.
Information of tickets are available at TrustArts.org, or by calling 412-456-6666.
