After adopting a completely virtual format last December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will be hosting its Highmark First Night Pittsburgh New Year’s celebration on Dec. 31.
The arts-focused, family-friendly celebration will take place throughout the 14-block radius of the Pittsburgh Cultural District. This year’s festivities will feature an expanded outdoor footprint with four outdoor stages and public art installations, visual arts galleries, select indoor performances and annual outdoor activities like the New Year’s Eve parade.
It is free, but tickets to select performances at Arcade Comedy Theater, Bricolage, the Harris Theater and Liberty Magic will be available for purchase. These tickets and the full programming line-up for outdoor stages will be announced in early December.
Additional information is available at TrustArts.org/FirstNightPGH.