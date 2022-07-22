Bluegrass music from the Hickory Bottom Band will be featured at the Headwaters Party this Saturday at Maple Bottom Farm in Dawson.
Slated from 5 to 9 p.m., the event will benefit the Jacobs Creek Watershed Association’s mission to provide free or affordable access to education, recreation and clean up events in the watershed.
This is the fifth year for the event, which also includes a farm-to-table buffet catered by Espey’s Meat Market, featuring locally grown vegetables from Christner’s Farm and cheese from Maple Bottom Farm. Also available will be local wine from Bella Terra Vineyards or local beer from Helltown Brewing. Pies will be provided by Sand Hill Berry.
Tickets are $45 for adults or $80 per couple, and $25 for children ages 8 to 14. Those under 8 are free.
