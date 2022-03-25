If you wouldn't have a Willy or a Sam ("I'm Henry VIII, I Am"), Peter Noone and Herman's Hermits are there for you during a Sunday, March 27 performance at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Noone, a Manchester, England native, was 15 when he achieved fame as "Herman," the front man of 60s pop band Herman's Hermits. Their hits, including "Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter" and "I'm Into Something Good," have sold over 60 million recordings, with 14 singles and seven albums going gold.
They'll be joined at the 3 p.m. show by The Buckinghams, a Chicago pop band that features founding members Carl Giammarese on lead vocals and Nick Fortuna on bass and vocals. Hits from the 60s and early 70s include "Kind of a Drag," "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy" and "Back in Love Again."
Tickets for the show range in price from $48 to $88 and can be purchased online at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000. The theatre is located at 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.