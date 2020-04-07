The Senator John Heinz History Center announced Friday that it is fully or partially furloughing more than half of its 130-person workforce.
The remaining staff members will be affected by pay adjustments and many will be redeployed to concentrate on essential activities, including security and safety and preservation of Smithsonian and History Center collections.
The History Center also oversees the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella and the Fort Pitt Museum
Andy Masich, the president and CEO of the History Center, said in a statement, “The History Center’s board and staff have developed a financial plan that reallocates resources and takes advantage of existing and new federal and state assistance for both the institution and our dedicated employees.”