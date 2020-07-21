How is a suit worn by Gene Kelly during a scene of “Singin’ in the Rain” handled?
Very carefully. It’s not something to be hauled off to the nearest dry cleaner.
“You handle it as little as possible,” according to Leslie Przybylek, senior curator at the Senator John Heinz History Center.
The suit, which was worn by Kelly in the scene where he dances with his window reflection, was recently acquired by the museum and has been laying flat in climate-controlled conditions and has been thoroughly assessed by a consultant to determine the strength of the fabric.
The suit is just one of the artifacts that is being displayed alongside portraits of Pittsburgh regional luminaries in “Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh: Works from the National Portrait Gallery,” which opened last month at the history center and will be there through Jan. 3. It had been due to open in March, but the unveiling of the exhibit was delayed when the museum closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was very challenging to finish up,” Przybylek said.
The exhibit is the first time the history center has teamed with the National Portrait Gallery for an exhibit. “Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh” contains a diverse cast of characters, including cultural luminaries like Kelly, Lena Horne, Martha Graham, Gertrude Stein and Canonsburg’s Perry Como, sports superstars like Joe Namath and Roberto Clemente, medical researcher Jonas Salk and George Washington, who visited the western half of the commonwealth several times.
“I think people will really be surprised at the extent of the impact Western Pennsylvania had on national history,” Przybylek said.
Getting the exhibit was something of a coup for the history center since the National Portrait Gallery rarely lends its works out for traveling shows or other types of exhibits.
“There are really inspiring photos and I love that mix,” Przbylek said. “It’s all about the ways that Pittsburgh impacted our culture in so many ways.”
Aside from the Gene Kelly suit, other history center artifacts that are in the exhibit include a dress that once belonged to actress and singer Lillian Russell and a dagger that was used in the assassination attempt on industrialist Henry Clay Frick.
As with other museums in the region and around the country, new protocols have been put in place for visitors to the Senator John Heinz History Center as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors are required to wear face masks, and both visitors and staff are encouraged to practice social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the history center.
Purchasing advance tickets is strongly encouraged, but tickets will be sold at the door depending on availability and capacity limits.
