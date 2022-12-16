The Senator John Heinz History Center is marking the holidays by showcasing artifacts and images throughout its first-floor Great Hall exploring how Western Pennsylvanians have celebrated major winter holidays, including Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali and Kwanzaa.
Visitors can also explore memorable objects from Kaufmann’s Santaland, including Santa’s original chair and giant Mr. and Mrs. Claus ornaments. In addition, they can see the mailbox where thousands of Pittsburgh children mailed their Christmas wish lists to the North Pole.
