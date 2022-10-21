A Harvest dance is planned for the Mon Valley YMCA in Monongahela Friday starting at 6 p.m.
It will include tango and Viennese Waltz exhibitions. Brian Lee, a dance instructor and disc jockey, will teach a free dance lesson and play requests.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Harvest dance is planned for the Mon Valley YMCA in Monongahela Friday starting at 6 p.m.
It will include tango and Viennese Waltz exhibitions. Brian Lee, a dance instructor and disc jockey, will teach a free dance lesson and play requests.
No partner is required, and singles, couples and teenagers are welcome. The YMCA is located at 101 Taylor Run Road in Monongahela.
Information is available by calling 724-483-8077 or online at www.monvalleyymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.