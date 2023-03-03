On Dec. 17, 1980, while much of the music world still was reeling from the murder of John Lennon just nine days before, Talking Heads played the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome.

The band was out on the road promoting its newest album, “Remain in Light,” which was garnering swooning reviews from critics and was making its way up the charts in the United States and Europe, fueled by the single “Once in a Lifetime.” The concert was professionally filmed, though it was not widely seen at the time and has never been released on any sort of physical media. Nevertheless, it’s been widely bootlegged over the years and can readily be found online.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In